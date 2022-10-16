Earlier, Bola Tinubu's presidential aspiration received a major boost, a few months before the 2023 general elections

This is as the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Stephen Adegbite, called on Nigerians to back Tinubu for president

At a programme in Lagos on Sunday, October 16, Reverend Adegbite noted that God will punish Nigerians if they don't vote and support Tinubu in next year's election

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Stephen Adegbite, has vowed to mobilise support for the presidential aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The man of God said that the support is needed because of Tinubu's tremendous assistance for the Christian community not only in Lagos but in the entire southwest region, Rivers Mirror noted.

Reverend Adegbite went as far as saying,

“God will punish us if we don’t support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I have told our friends from the North that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our candidate and we are going to support him. Nobody can tell us not to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has done more than enough to support the Body of Christ in the Southwest."

The Lagos CAN Chairman spoke in Lagos on Sunday, October 16, during the presentation of the stewardship report of 12 years sojourn in the Senate presented by the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the Upper Legislative Chamber, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, OON.

Tinubu has done well for Christians, Reverend Adegbite said

Reeling out the support Tinubu has done for Christians, Reverend Adegbite stated that the APC flag-bearer initiated a fund to sponsor Christians to Jerusalem and up till today the fund is still there and Christians are benefitting.

“We’re still going this year and we will pray for him,” he said.

He stated that Tinubu has through provision of funds saved children of many Ministers of God noting a particular case of one he personally carried dying but through Tinubu’s support was saved and alive today.

“Don’t also forget that it was Tinubu who returned schools to the owners when he was governor. There are more and we will support him,” he vowed.

Fresh twist, Adegbite speaks on why he endorsed Tinubu

Stephen Adegbite, on Tuesday, October 18, added a fresh twist to the endorsement of Tinubu, saying he did that on his own, The Punch reported.

The controversy came about two weeks after the expiration of his tenure as director of national issues in CAN.

Adegbite, whose endorsement had divided Christians and the five blocs of CAN, did not however deny his action.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued and signed by his special adviser on media, public relations and strategic communications, Oladapo Daramola.

