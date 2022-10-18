Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council, has condemned the recent comment of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on climate change

The PDP stalwart said it was insulting for Tinubu to have dragged the body of Christ into his response to the climate change question when he has ignored Christian in his choice of running mate

The former senator, while condemning Tinubu for digressing from the topic, also Nigerians not to vote for the APC candidate because he is unfit for the job

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council’s spokesperson, Dino Melaye, has questioned the competence and fitness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Melaye said Tinubu finds himself in desecration with an unguarded and unrelated thought to despise the body of Christ with his when he profaned the sacrament of communion, The Punch reported.

Dino Melaye attacks Bola Tinubu for his response to climate change Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Melaye vs Tinubu

Melaye alleged that Tinubu trivialised the existential threat the existing that that climate change poses to humanity.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said the presidential hopeful deviated from the ongoing debate among the world leader and showed a lack of understanding of what Martin Luther King Jr referred to as “Fierce Urgency of Now”.

The PDP stalwart argued that Tinubu was insulting by calling in the holy communion into an unrelated conversation after he overlooked Christians when choosing a running mate.

Tinubu digresses in though, Melaye alleges

His statement reads in part:

“Nigerians who have been in doubt about the presence of mind and the physiological capacity of Tinubu to preside over the affairs of Nigeria should now be convinced that he is not fit.

For a moment, his thought processes tripped and he launched into another issue entirely. Nigerians could imagine if what happened in Kaduna had happened on the world stage. As I said earlier, Nigerians can not afford to gamble with the next election.”

Intrigues as Tinubu drops bombshell on Atiku, asks “where did you get your money from?”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, has travelled down memory lane to recall his first conversation with his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

The APC flagbearer said Atiku had met with him with Late Yar'Adua, and he (Atiku) was asked a series of questions and was told to go and read civil service regulations.

Tinubu said Atiku's source of wealth was questioned he (Atiku) responded that he was selling cars, he was then told a civil servant is not expected to be engaging in trade or business.

Source: Legit.ng