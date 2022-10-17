Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's recent gaffes in public forums may not have been lost on his media handlers

The former Lagos state governor has made some controversial statements in recent times that has caused uproar in the media

To ensure the mistakes are reduced, Tinubu revealed that the has been warned not to deviate from speaking extempore

Kaduna - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, says he has been told by his media handlers to always read his prepared speeches off the cuff.

The former Lagos state governor revealed this while speaking at the Arewa Joint Committee Interactive Session in Kaduna state on Monday, October 17.

Tinubu may have to depend on scripts during his public speeches henceforth based on his revelation. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Some respected northern elders had used the platform to invite the four main presidential candidates to speak on their plans for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu had in the past been criticised for his comments on public platforms whenever he speaks unscripted.

Perhaps to reduce his constant gaffes in public places, his speech writers admonished him to read from his prepared scripts.

The APC presidential candidate revealed this much by saying:

“Back on focus, because I have been warned to stay on script.”

Tinubu has an array of experienced media professionals working with him. They include Bayo Onanuga, a reputable Nigerian journalist who co-founded The News Magazine and also served as the managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria under the Buhari admnistration.

Dele Alake, a Nigerian journalist, activist and technocrat recognised as one of the heroes of Nigeria's democracy. He is also a former commissioner for information and strategy in Lagos state between 1999–2007 under the Tinubu administration.

Tinubu makes serious blunder as he speaks about Governor El-Rufai in Kaduna

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu made a blunder while speaking about Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the seventh Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit on Saturday, October 15.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu said the Kaduna state governor “turned a rotten situation to a bad one.”

Tinubu, however, later stated that he used idioms and synonyms while making the statement.

2023 election: Tinubu speaks on his economic plan for Nigeria

Earlier, Tinubu assured the audience at the event of a buoyant and vibrant economy if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor of Lagos state promised that his government will build an economy that will help the country achieve double-digit growth.

He also commended Governor El-Rufai for coming up with the summit that attracts investors to the state, adding that it was the same way he did in Lagos 20 years ago.

Source: Legit.ng