Nigerian pastors based in the United States of America have voiced their opposition to the APC's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

The pastors also called on the Christian Association of Nigeria and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to stand firm on their earlier rejection on the ticket

APC's same-faith presidential ticket continues to attract condemnation from Christian religious leaders in and outside Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Faith-Based Community Organization (NFBCO) based in the United States has urged Christian leaders and clerics to stand firm in their stance against same faith ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Bishop Samuel Ayeni, the president of the NFBCO specifically called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to reject the move, noting that Nigeria is a country where religious pluralism is practiced.

Tinubu and Shettima's joint presidential ticket has faced an overwhelming rejection by Nigeria's Christian leaders. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Bishop Ayeni explained that any individual or group that is unwilling to support religious inclusion in Nigeria should actually be rejected collectively by all religions in the country.

The New Jersey-based famous preacher who is also a Christ Apostolic Church pastor pointed out that CAN and PFN have rightly led the line by rejecting the same faith ticket in 2023.

His words:

“Nigerians need to go a step further by ensuring that they go to the polls and stand firm against the same faith ticket.

“Any same-faith ticket is a vote against fairness, justice, and equity. It should be rejected by all and sundry in the interest of national unity. It will only succeed in further polarizing the already fractured nation along ethnic and religious lines.

“The adoption of the same religion ticket is a lost opportunity to unite the nation, not a gain in any way.

“CAN and PFN have played their part by taking a stand against same faith ticket, it is down to the citizens to ensure that equity, fairness, and justice are maintained.”

Bishop Ayeni added that the 2023 election is a battle for the soul and future of Nigeria, stressing that, Nigeria needs a ticket that will unite the country, not divide it.

