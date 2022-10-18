Alhaji AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda says Bola Ahmed Tinubu will record a landslide victory in the 2023 presidential election

According to him, the north believes in the overall capacity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate

Going further, he said Tinubu singlehandedly turned around the economy of Lagos, making it the economic hub of West Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a message that will annoy supporters of Peter Obi of Labour party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the presidency landslide.

Kwamanda who is a strong political ally of President Muhammadu Buhari insisted that this is evidenced by the current popularity and acceptability of Tinubu, Tribune Newspaper reports.

Alhaji Kwamanda, who also is the coordinator of the Arewa Media Organisation, made the assertion on Monday in Kano while speaking with pressmen.

Alhaji i Kwamanda says Bola Ahmed Tinubu will record a landslide victory in the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: UGC

According to him, Tinubu’s emergence as the next president is nothing but a done deal because the APC and the north want the presidency to go back to the Southern part of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“You can see that the hands of Bola Tinubu in Lagos are still working where he singlehandedly turned around its economic values making it the economic hub of West Africa.

"The Northern Nigeria of today, the South-South, the Southeast and the Southwest of the present day Nigeria, are not that stupids to quickly forgot that the PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, literally ruled the Country from 1999 to 2007, without anything tangible to show from him.”

Going further, he added that the north believes in his candidacy and will work for his emergence as the president of the country.

He added:

“The North is believing in a Bola Tinubu presidency more than any other person, because they believe and know that after what President Buhari did today on security by solving its problems more specifically by about 70 per cent, Tinubu will immediately complete the remaining 30 per cent.”

Don't vote Yoruba, Igbo: Peter Obi's Labour party finally reacts to Atiku's statement

Meanwhile, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has come under attack from the Labour Party over his anti-Yoruba and Igbo comments.

According to the vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Atiku's statement was capable of jeopardizing the country’s unity.

He made this known in a statement via his verified Twitter handle. Going further, Baba-Ahmed described Atiku as an ethnic bigot who cannot even unify his party. Atiku had on Saturday advised Northerners to vote for him in the 2023.

PDP youth leader, Ekwere reels out mathematics on how Labour Party will lose 2023 election

In another report, a youth leader and Deputy National Director, Print Media of the Atiku support organisation, Eric Ekwere has insisted that Peter Obi’s Labour Party is not a threat to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State and perhaps in the entire country.

Ekwere, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng said he can only take the Labour Party seriously when they begin to participate in grassroots mobilization as the party currently lacks structure even at the grassroots.

Ekwere who boasted that he will deliver his state alongside other supporters of Atiku said they had built a structure that cannot be taken for granted. He also said that it will be very difficult for the party to mobilize even 10,000 people in the state, let alone creating the impression that it could mobilize 1 million people.

Source: Legit.ng