FCT, Abuja - President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, and the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo have been delisted from Peter Obi's presidential campaign council list, The Nation reports.

The Labour Party on Thursday, October 13 released its supplementary list for the Peter Obi campaign council team.

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi was absent at the announcement of the supplementary campaign council list. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Barr Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party during a press briefing in Abuja on the same day reeled out a communique where he announced the removal of the two union presidents from the list.

Meanwhile, Abure also revealed a reshuffling will be made to ensure the inclusion of some names that were omitted in the supplementary before the inauguration of the council.

Abure while reading the communique said:

"It is in the strength of the above that the Presidential Campaign Council has been duly announced with representation across all States, Tribes and Faith. The Labour Party hereby announces the endorsement of the Campaign Council.

''However, we acknowledge some omissions and misplacement of some names in the Campaign Council which will be corrected and a supplementary list released before the inauguration of the Council. Also corrected, is the inclusion of NCfront, NLC and TUC members in the Campaign list."

As contained in the communique, the Labour Party further restated its readiness ahead of the 2023 election and that the party will work closely and cordially with the presidential campaign council.

The party also reiterated its tenets of all-around inclusion across various spheres which includes the youth, gender and all social status.

Labour Party condemns attack on supporters

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has expressed their displeasure over the continuous attack meted at its supporters in various states where it held rallies.

As contained in the communique, the Labour Party alleged that there were attacks on its supporters in Kano State, Kaduna State, Plateau State Enugu State, Ebonyi State and Katsina State.

They accused the police, thugs of opposition parties and some vigilante groups in Imo state and Ebonyi state.

The party expressed disappointment in the law enforcement for its failure to carry out any arrest despite the incessant pattern of the attacks

Source: Legit.ng