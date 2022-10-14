The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned ASUU against incessant strikes, adding that it kills the spirit of scholarship

Abubakar also urged the federal government to keep to the promise it made for the academics to avoid a further repeat of the strike in the academic system

The former vice president then promised reform and investment in the education sector if he is elected as president in the 2023 election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the suspension of the 8-month strikes embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The former vice president calls on ASUU to understand that the consistent strike of the union is damaging to the “spirit of scholarship”.

Atiku made the comment on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, October 14, barely 24 hours that ASUU announced the suspension of its strike.

Atiku calls for investment in the Education sector

The presidential hopeful, who also owned a private university in Nigeria, also called for investments in the education sector.

Atiku then urged the federal government to keep to its promise to avoid a further breakdown in the country’s academic calendar.

He then promises to prioritize reform and investment if he is elected as the president in the 2023 presidential election.

Adding this is the time for the country and its people to chat a new course that will make education its priority for national growth and development.

