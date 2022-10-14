Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 elections, has broken his silence on the controversial campaign list released by Doyin Okupe.

In a Twitter post on Friday, October 14, Obi admitted that "there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list."

"I've received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party's Presidential Campaign Council list. Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list, hence the concerns expressed," the former governor of Anambra said.

Labour Party presidential campaign list: Peter Obi speaks on next step

Obi noted that the chairman of the Labour Party has addressed the issues raised in the presence of members during a press conference.

He added that an updated presidential campaign list will soon be released, just as he begged for the patience of party members and supporters.

"In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience," Obi added.

Source: Legit.ng