Peter Obi has pointed out that one of the biggest problems Nigerian is currently facing is insecurity

The Labour Party's presidential candidate made this disclosure on Tuesday, October 11, during a BBC interview

Obi stated that if given the mandate in 2023, he will establish a responsible and responsive security architecture

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in a BBC interview on Tuesday, October 11, spoke on the number priority of Nigeria amid preparations for the 2023 general elections.

Insecurity

During the interview anchored by BBC's Peter Okwoche, Obi stated that Nigeria's first major issue which is crying for practical address is security.

For the Anambra former governor, security affects so much of the country's national life, which he why Obi said he will put in place a responsible and responsible architecture if Nigerians give him the mandate in 2023.

He noted that if the country is secured, farmers will return to their farmlands and this will solve two problems: overcome food inflation and increase Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said:

"If you deal with it [security] today, you deal with inflation because farmers would go back to farms and that would reduce food inflation."

Political structure

Asked how he plans to win the coming presidential elections without a 'structure', considering that no one from his party has any elective positive anywhere in Nigeria, Obi said citizens should pay attention to what brought the country to where it is now.

In Obi's view, Nigeria's current condition is the cumulative effect of bad leadership over the years by the same elected people who are in office today.

Obi disclosed that he plans to remove the structure that has plunged Nigeria into poverty, insecurity, doom, and international disgrace.

His words:

"The structure that has kept us where we are, the structure that has produced the highest number of people in poverty in any country, the structure that has produced the highest number of out-of-school children, that is the structure we want to remove."

Watch the full interview below:

Source: Legit.ng