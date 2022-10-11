Earlier, the Northern Christian leaders of APC led by Babachir Lawal and Yakubu Dogara dumped Bola Tinubu and planned to adopt other presidential candidates

In reaction, the APC presidential flagbearer for the 2023 elections maintained that the group is not part of the ruling party and are a band of 'impostors'

Tinubu noted that Lawal and Dogara's claims about the same faith ticket of the ruling party are false

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally replied to claims by former House Speaker Yakubu Dogara and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal regarding the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Tinubu, reacting angrily, described Dogara and Lawal's gang and the group they represent as a band of impostors, Vanguard reported.

2023: Tinubu says Yakubu Dogara and Babachir Lawal's “gang are impostors”. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Dogara has left APC, Tinubu says

This was as he declared that the former Speaker is no longer a member of the ruling party and so, cannot be said to be speaking for any group of APC members.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tinubu was reacting to the outcome of a meeting convened by Dogara Sunday, October 9, with some Northern Muslim groups wherein the former speaker said they would adopt one of the opposition presidential candidates in a bid to defeat APC’s same-faith ticket.

Bayo Onanuga, the director, of media and publicity at the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, declared that;

“Dogara has apparently lost his mind since he could not realise his self-imposed ambition to be on the presidential ticket of All Progressives Congress.”

Catholic leader says APC’s Muslim-Muslim “ticket is a political decision”, reveals who faithful should vote

John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, has said that the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the best political decision for the party.

However, the cleric noted that the Catholic church had not taken a position on the Muslim Muslim ticket of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

The religious leader said the Catholic faithful would decide their choice of candidate individually in the election while adding that he would not vote for the ruling party because of the same faith ticket.

2023 elections: Bola Tinubu speaks after his return from London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu assured Nigerians that their hope is now back.

Speaking Thursday night, October 6, in Abuja, Tinubu, who arrived from London a few hours earlier, said he is “back actively.”

“The trip was very good. I enjoyed my break and I am happy to be back in my fatherland. Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform. Nigerians should expect that the help they needed is here," he said.

Source: Legit.ng