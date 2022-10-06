The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has described the ruling APC's same faith ticket in the 2023 presidential election as a political decision

However, the cleric maintained that the party will have to take responsibility for the decision they feel is best for them to win the poll

Onaiyekan added that the Catholic faithful will vote in the 2023 election individually, but he would not be voting for the APC because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket

Osogbo, Osun - John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, has said that the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the best political decision for the party.

However, the cleric noted that the Catholic church had not taken a position on the Muslim Muslim ticket of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election, Vanguard reported.

The religious leader said the Catholic faithful would decide their choice of candidate individually in the election while adding that he would not vote for the ruling party because of the same faith ticket.

Who did the catholic endorse for the 2023 presidential election?

Onaiyekan said this at the ongoing First Synod of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, the Osun state capital when he was delivering a paper titled:

“The Church as an Agent of Dialogue and Reconciliation In Our Community In Quest For a Just and Peaceful Social Order.”

His statement reads in part:

”The reason is that the ticket is a political decision taken by the party on the calculation that is their best way to win the election or assure their victory in 2023 general election.

“There is no point telling them not to take such a decision, all you can say is that they will have to accept responsibility for the decision they have taken. I only have one voter’s card and by God’s grace, I will use it. I will definitely not vote for Muslim/Muslim ticket, that is my decision.

