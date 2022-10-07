The APC is buzzing over the return of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from the United Kingdom

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, returned to the country after spending 12 days in London to rest according to his associates

The arrival of Tinubu is expected to kick-start APC presidential campaign activities across the country

FCT, Abuja - Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that their hope which was almost lost is now back.

Speaking Thursday night, October 6 in Abuja, Tinubu who arrived from London a few hours earlier said he is “back actively.”

Tinubu was received by his running mater, Senator Kashim Shettima and other senior APC officials on arrival. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

He further said:

“The trip was very good. I enjoyed my break and I am happy to be back in my fatherland. Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform. Nigerians should expect that the help they needed is here.

“The hope that is almost dithering is back. I am back actively.”

Urging Nigerians to be more patriotic and refrain from speaking evil about the country, Tinubu said if Nigeria needs rebuilding, he is a builder and if it needs reconstructing, he is a construction engineer.

Keyamo reacts to Tinubu's return from London

On his part, the spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the return of Tinubu.

Keyamo stated:

“The short absence of Tinubu was so felt on the political terrain that even the opposition parties were also waiting for him to come to begin their campaigns! Because instead of selling their candidates, their issue has been ‘where is BAT?!’ Ok, he’s here. They can begin.”

Fani-Kayode rejoices over Tinubu's return from London

On his part, the director of special media projects and operations and new media, Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode rejoiced over the return of Tinubu on his Twitter page.

He wrote:

“Our leader is back! Hale, whole and hearty! Thanks be to God!”

How Tinubu returned to Nigeria in style

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu's private plane landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday, evening, October 6.

Tinubu was received at the airport by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and other senior APC officials.

The arrival of Tinubu is expected to kick-start the APC's presidential campaign activities across the nation.

