Earlier, PDP presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar maintained that he and the leadership of the party has moved on, away from the internal crisis

Interestingly, Governor Nyesonm Wike seems unbothered as his loyalists shunned Atiku's campaign in Uyo on Monday, October 10

In reaction, Festus Keyamo lambasted the opposition party, noting Wike's absence is a warning signal for Nigerians not to ignore in the 2023 elections

Festus Keyamo, on Monday night, October 10, said Nigerians should see the absence of Governor Nyesom Wike and his loyalists at the official launch of PDP’s presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, as a warning signal.

The spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council maintained that he found the presence of the embattled national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, on the podium promising the PDP will change the fortune of the country a 'huge joke'.

Festus Keyamo blasts Atiku and the leadership of the PDP over Wike's absence at the presidential campaign launch in Uyo. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Keyamo tackles PDP, Atiku over Wike's absence

The minister of state for labour and employment made the statement in a release issued on Monday night, The Punch reported.

Keyamo believed the launch of the presidential campaign was a disaster waiting to happen, saying the opposition party had continued to treat the Nigerian public with disdain and disrespect.

He said:

“When you have a flag-off campaign that is shunned by the national vice-chairmen of the South-South, South-West, and five sitting governors out of thirteen, that is a definitive and resounding red-flag that Nigerians should not vote the presidential candidate of the PDP in this coming election."

Source: Legit.ng