The APC in Ogun state will not be getting the support of Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun in the 2023 general elections

The former Ogun governor said he will be voting for Biyi Otegbeye, the gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress

However, Amosun said he will support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate, in 2023

Ogun state - Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun has said he is supporting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Biyi Otegbeye, come the 2023 general elections.

The latest decision of Amosun, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), invariably means Otegbeye is his new political godson unleashed against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The former governor said he will support another party in Ogun 2023 guber (Photo: Senator Ibikunle Amosun)

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Amosun backed Otegbeye's gubernatorial ambition after Adekunle Akinlade (another of his APC godson) fell out with him and, having lost to Abiodun in the 2019 and 2023 primary elections.

While Akinlade secured the deputy governorship slot on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Otegbeye now has the full backing of Amosun.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In an exclusive interview with BBC Yoruba, the former Ogun governor said:

“I don’t hide behind one finger to fight. That’s why people say to me ‘don’t say that.’ On governorship, my supporters and I, we don’t belong to that side.

“Biyi Otegbeye is the person I am supporting and ADC is the party.”

However, for the presidential election, Amusun said he will vote for APC's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the interview monitored by Daily Trust, Amosun was quoted to have said:

“For the presidential poll, I can assure you, both right, left and centre, we are supporting one person (Tinubu). I believe we are supporting one person. On the governorship poll, that’s a different ball game. I don’t belong there."

Exposed: Senator Amosun drops bombshell About Abiodun’s emergence as governor in 2019 polls

Recall that Amosun had dropped a bombshell about the emergence of Abiodun.

Senator Amosun on Friday, August 4 revealed that the incumbent is a product of electoral fraud.

Legit.ng gathered that Amosun made this known after bagging an award from the Abeokuta Club to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the association.

Source: Legit.ng