Ex-governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun says he will not be supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun in the 2023 general election

The duo who are both members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have been in a heated brawl in the lead-up to the 2019 polls

Senator Amosun during an event in Abeokuta on Friday, August 4, revealed that Governor Dapo is a product of electoral fraud

Ogun, Abeokuta - Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the former governor of Ogun state has dropped a bombshell about the emergence of the state's incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun.

According to a report by Punch, Senator Amosun on Friday, August 4 revealed that the incumbent is a product of electoral fraud.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun vehemently stated in Abeokuta that he will not be supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun in the forthcoming 2023 gubernatorial polls in Ogun state. Photo: Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Legit.ng gathered that Amosun made this known after bagging an award from the Abeokuta Club to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the association.

Senator Amosun while speaking at the event stressed that the 2019 gubernatorial election was rigged in favour of Governor Dapo of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The governor made a clean swoop at the polls after displacing Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) by a wide made of 19,517 votes after Abiodun polled 241,670 votes to defeat Akinlade who had 222,153 votes.

Senator Amosun in his speech stated that he has left the past behind and that those who manipulated the election had since apologised.

He said:

“During the last election, thank God, Chief Osoba is here, I have said it, we won convincingly. They rigged, rigged, and ended up with 19,000.

“Some of them came to apologise to me. I can be mentioning names. We won that election. But I have moved on. We did our work. We will continue to do what we have to do. God will be with all of us.”

2023: I will not support Gov. Dapo - Senator Amosun

While addressing newsmen, Senator Amosun openly stated that he is not a supporter of the administration of the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun.

He stated vehemently that Governor Dapo must be removed in the forthcoming gubernatorial polls assuring supporters that work are already in progress to secure victory at the polls.

Senator Amosun said:

“Well, I am happy. When you are in a place and they are telling you that you have done the work of four or five governors altogether. I feel elated. I am happy that they appreciated our little efforts."

