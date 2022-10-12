The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, said he has been “busy” campaigning for the PPDP to win the 2023 general election

Makinde and other allies of Governor Wike had stayed away from Atiku's campaign flag-off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, due to the party's internal crisis

The Oyo state governor, however, said he did not go to Uyo because that is not where he needs "to put the votes together"

FCT, Abuja - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo says he has been very busy campaigning for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure the party records victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Oyo state governor was reacting to newsmen's question in Abuja regarding his absence at the PDP’s presidential campaign flag-off in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, AIT reported.

After snubbing PDP presidential campaign flag-off in Uyo, Governor Seyi Makinde said he's been busy campaigning for the party in Oyo state. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

How PDP governors pulled out of Atiku's campaign

Legit.ng notes that Makinde was among the PDP governors who were absent during the party’s campaign flag-off in Uyo on Monday, October 12.

Others include Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwunayi of Enugu.

It is believed that the governors stayed away following the party's failure to resolve the internal crisis and grant their demand: the removal of Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman.

They had recently pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign team.

PDP presidential campaign: Why I was not in Uyo, Makinde speaks

Asked on Wednesday if there is still a crisis in the PDP that made him not attend the presidential campaign flag-off in Uyo, Governor Makinde said he needed to be in Oyo rather than Uyo, TheCable also reported.

“I have been busy at home in Oyo state campaigning for everybody. Uyo is not where I need to put the votes together. It is in Oyo; so I stayed in Oyo,” the Oyo state governor was quoted as saying.

"Wike is your godfather", APC tells Governor Seyi Makinde

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated Governor Makinde and accused him of acting like Wike's aide.

The party insisted that the Oyo governor's performance since he assumed office in May 2019 is woeful.

This was disclosed by the Oyo APC publicity secretary, Olawale Shadare, in a statement on Sunday, September 18.

