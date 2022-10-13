The ambition of PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has received yet another major boost

This time around, former President Goodluck Jonathan has declared his full support for the aspiration of the governor of Delta state

Interestingly, during the meeting with PDP bigwigs on Wednesday night, the former leader addressed Atiku Abubakar's running mate as 'Nigeria’s incoming vice-president'

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has declared support for the candidacy of Ifeanyi Okowa, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At a meeting with some members of the PDP on Wednesday night, October 12, Jonathan addressed Okowa as Nigeria’s incoming vice president, The Cable reported.

At a recent meeting with PDP members, former President Goodluck Jonathan referred to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the 'Incoming Vice-President'. Photo credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

Jonathan backs Okowa for 2023 race, gives reason

The meeting was attended by party stalwarts, including Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi state.

“Our incoming vice-president — he has served two tenures as a governor,” Jonathan told Okowa as he held his hand.

The former president also wished those contesting for various positions in the 2023 elections “more success”.

This is Jonathan’s first public statement backing a vice-presidential candidate in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Jonathan’s support for Okowa implies that he is backing the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, given that they are both running on a joint ticket.

Okowa's aide who allegedly resigned to join Peter Obi's camp opens up

In another development, Onochie Osheokwu, the former Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has revealed why he left the PDP.

The former SSA to Governor has been the subject of controversy over the past few days, following his decision to join the Labour Party.

He said Peter Obi's candidacy gives Nigeria a better chance for developmental change while describe Obi as a sincere man

2023 presidency: Atiku makes fresh promises to Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar, in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Monday, October 10, flagged off his campaign with a pledge to revitalize the economy, fight insecurity and unite Nigerians.

But five aggrieved governors stayed away from the campaign, deepening further the rift in the party.

However, governors and stakeholders of the South-South geo-political zone on the platform of the party had at a meeting on Sunday night, October 9, vowed to unite and work hard towards rescuing Nigeria from its present morass during the 2023 general elections.

