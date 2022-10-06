Yoruba Ronu has cautioned supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, about their conducts

The group stated the use of hate speech while promoting a candidate is not unacceptable and should be stopped

According to the group, Obi should call his supporters to order and caution them against unacceptable behaviour

Akure - A social-political group, Yoruba Ronu, has cautioned supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, against violence and use of hate speech while promoting their candidate.

Chief Diran Iyantan, chairman of Yoruba Ronu Group, gave the advice in an interview with journalists on Thursday, October 6 in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The group advised Obi to call his supporters to order over their conduct. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Iyantan said the advice was important due to the manner Peter Obi’s supporters were going about campaigning for Obi.

According to him, the presidential candidate should speak to his supporters on their conducts so far.

The Guardian newspaper quoted him as saying:

“As a socio-political group fighting the cause of the Yoruba people worldwide, we can no longer condone the unwholesome attack on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Obi’s supporters in Lagos, other major cities in southwest and online.

“The way they’re going about this election is like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the only candidate they’re contesting against and will do anything to demean his integrity in this election.

“Obi’s supporters do not have any need to abuse anyone, spread hate speeches or even incite people against others.

“Obi’s supporters continue to demean the achievements of Tinubu in Lagos as if it’s not the same success stories of Tinubu as the former governor of Lagos state that secured Lagos and helped propel their businesses that made them see Lagos as their homes.”

Iyantan added that Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, was more prepared and equipped for the presidency, promising that the group would stand by him to achieve the goal.

