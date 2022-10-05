An APC chieftain has urged youths in Nigeria to ignore Labour Party and support Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election

Obidike Chukwuebuka called on young people in the country to join hands with Tinubu to build Nigeria

According to him, Tinubu’s antecedents speak for him and his actions have shown that he would carry youths along in governance

Nnewi - Obidike Chukwuebuka, Director General Conference of APC Support Groups has urged youths in the country to ignore Labour Party and support Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard newspaper reports that Obidike made the statement while addressing youth groups who paid him a courtesy visit in his home town, Nnewi.

Obidike stated that Tinubu has displayed uncommon leadership capacity in the past. Photo credit: The Obidike Effect

Source: Facebook

His words:

“Tinubu had displayed uncommon leadership capacity as governor and would steer the affairs of the country for the good of all.

“Tinubu has great plans for youths. We compared what he has done in the past and his future plans for youth to the plans of other candidates and we believe that youths will queue behind Asiwaju,

“I’m optimistic Tinubu would reserve at least 50 percent of all intended cabinet positions for the youth in the spirit of inter-generational equity and national development.

“It is important that as we grow as a people, we must stop the blame-game. The older generation continues to see the youths as the problem and vice versa.”

APC under pressure to include more chieftains into campaign team - Morka

On its part, the APC says its secretariat has been inundated with calls from party supporters who have been asking to be included in the composition of the newly constituted campaign council.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the party, Felix Morka when he appeared on Arise Television on Tuesday, October 4.

Morka said his phone have been buzzing because enthusiastic members are willing to join the APC campaign team.

APC to expand campaign council list to accommodate aggrieved chieftains

In a related development, Tinubu is said to have concluded plans to include an additional 2,000 members in the newly constituted presidential campaign council of the APC.

The move was aimed at pacifying APC National Working Committee members and state governors who were dissatisfied with the 422-member campaign council.

The list of members released by the secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, in Abuja, was said to have angered many of the party's chieftains.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

Meanwhile, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng