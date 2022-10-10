The supporters of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, have sent some important messages to the opposition through their recent rally in Lagos

The rally is organized by Musiliu Akinsanya, the chairman of the LSPGM and ex-chairman of the Lagos chapter of NURTW, popularly referred to as Agbero

The rally, which was attended by thousands of supporters, teaches the reward of kindness as it witness many people who were said to be beneficiaries of Tinubu's kindness and sympathizers

Oshodi, Lagos - Musiliu Akinsanya, popular as MC Oluomo, leads thousands of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on a “five-million-man” solidarity walk in support of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

According to Premium Times, Oluomo, the Lagos state parks and garages management (LSPGM) chairman organized the solidarity walk in collaboration with “Team Lagos, Nigeria”, a support group.

What you need to learn from MC Oluomo's rally for Tinubu

Source: Facebook

However, there are some lessons learned from the rally

Lagos is still in Tinubu’s hold

Much has been said about Tinubu’s dominance in Lagos politics and many failed attempts to take it from him.

But yesterday's rally indicates that the votes in the state are still for the APC national leader.

The state's former governor might have been criticized on all fronts, but the criticism would have little or no effect on his chances of winning the majority of votes in the state.

Loyalty Displayed

MC Oluomo has, on several occasions, been referred to as Tinubu’s stooge, but yesterday, the transportation don displayed his 100% loyalty to the presidential hopeful.

Many Nollywood actors and actresses who joined the rally have expressed their loyalty to Tinubu, Oluomo, or some of Tinubu’s stooges.

One such instance is when Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe, narrated how Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi, rescued his life when he was dying, he was not only treated in Nigeria, but the 3-term senator also sponsored the actor to the United States for further treatment.

Nowhere is as absolute as home

No doubt, Lagos is home to Tinubu. Home also favours those who take their time to build it, and this is what is seen at the rally. Tinubu has built home.

It is a very big message to his opposition to organize the same rallies in their own state.

Many commentators have claimed that Tinubu built Lagos, this notion might not be by the number of large infrastructures, but the fact that private sectors thrived during administrations gave room for many job opportunities.

