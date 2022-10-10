Governor Nyesom Wike and his men are not done with their rift with Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential flagbearer

In a new move, the aggrieved men have decided to shun the campaign launch of the former vice-presidential candidate

Meanwhile, Atiku has arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital to flag off his presidential campaign for the 2023 general elections

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, his Oyo and Benue states counterparts – Seyi Makinde and Samuel Ortom – are to boycott the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign launch today in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, The Nation reported.

The three aggrieved governors had similarly boycotted the inauguration of the campaign council at the Conference Centre, Abuja on September 28 along with their two colleagues – Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikepeazu (Abia).

Governor Nyesom Wike and his loyalists plot to shun Atiku's campaign launch. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

Wike, Makinde, Ortom ignores Atiku campaign launch, demand Ayu's resignation

Also on Sunday, October 9, Ortom said he would not succumb to intimidation and blackmail by supporters of PDP national chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu, who hails from Benue state.

He maintained that since the chairman had promised to resign, if a northerner emerged, he should fulfill his promise.

A protracted post-presidential primary had hit the main opposition party, following Ayu’s refusal to resign after Atiku Abubakar emerged as candidate.

The governors have insisted that Ayu should quit to pave the way for a Southerner in the spirit of equity, justice and fairness.

Many have tagged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as a total failure because of the persistent insecurity and rising inflation, which has made the pockets go dry and subject the bellies to hunger, but karma seemed to be on his side and his party ahead of the general election.

The insecurity and inflation have swept Buhari’s landmark achievements in infrastructure and agriculture under the rug, influencing the retired general’s comment that those who are supposed to talk about his achievements are not doing so.

The largest opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is meant to seize the opportunity on the ground and hijack the power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), decided to play the tribal game and jeopardised the hope of southerners taking over from Buhari.

