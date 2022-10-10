Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party of termites.

Tinubu said this during the inauguration of the APC Women Campaign Council at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor said the main opposition party would not win the 2023 poll.

He said, “Our opponents spent 16 years, they had forgotten that the highway is an economy, electricity is mandatory for industrialisation. They don’t understand the transmission lines and the need for maintenance. They couldn’t make a down payment for the trail track. They are a political party of termites.

“16 years of rudderless and ditching the wool. PDP shall never come back again. Never again. Who are they? They are looters. Go out there and tell them. A new hope is here. Whether it’s from Imo state we take. Tell them today is women’s day. You are following the man who knows the way. The design on this cap is a broken shackle. We are breaking the shackle of poverty and destitution. In the last eight years, it has been a party that inherited a troublesome nation under the weight of uncertainty.

“We took over the worst pricing of crude oil but still, the very determined, focused person(Buhari) was able to bail 36 states of this country who were not able to pay salaries.”

Source: Legit.ng