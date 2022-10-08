Murtala Ajaka, deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, has criticised labour minister Chris Ngige over his remarks on Tinubu

Ngige had, in a TV interview, declined to declare his preferred presidential candidate between Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party

Ajaka said if the serving minister cannot support his party's presidential candidate, he should resign his position

Murtala Ajaka, deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has berated Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, for his recent comment on the party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Ngige had, in a TV interview, declined to answer when he was asked whether he would endorse Tinubu or back Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Labour minister Chris Ngige has been berated for not publicly backing the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The labour minister described the question as “difficult”, saying both of them are his friends and his "choice will be in the ballot box."

Resign if you cannot support Tinubu, Ngige told

Ajaka said Ngige should resign if he cannot support the APC presidential flagbearer, Tinubu.

In a statement released on Saturday, October 8, Ajaka said the APC presidential primary election had long ended, and the party had settled for Tinubu, TheCable reported.

He said all the party leaders should put their ambitions behind them to deliver the party’s presidential ticket in 2023.

His words:

“It is expected of a serving minister in an APC government to be a trusted Apostle of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency in 2023, who along other party leaders laboured to ensure the enthronement of the same government in 2015 which they are now serving in.

“Chief Ngige and other APC appointees, especially in the federal cabinet should not forget in a hurry that they are holding onto party’s mandate, hence the need to protect it with whatever it requires, but if they can no longer protect the interest of the APC in public and that of our presidential candidate (Tinubu), I think the honourable thing to do is to step aside from the government formed by the APC."

2023 elections: Call your cabinet members to order, Buhari told

The APC deputy spokesman called President Muhammadu Buhari to call his cabinet members to order and obtain their commitments to delivering APC in 2023, Vanguard reported.

He questioned why Ngige, a sitting minister in a ruling party, could not declare his choice of a presidential candidate on national television.

Ngige and Tinubu: Nigerians react

Osinachi Alozie commented on Facebook:

"When Igbo man supports other tribes than his, he becomes a Nigerian but he does otherwise, he is a Biafran.

"Ngige here is simply saying, 'I am for everybody, I am for nobody!'"

Emma Madu said:

"Ngige has the right to remain silence. The man doesn't need anything more from the APC. He will not likely be a Minister again. So he doesn't want to burn any bridges to make Tinubu happy. Respect his right."

David Osagiede said:

"Ngige reserved the right to endorse any candidate outside his party, this is the freedom of choice democracy stands for irrespective of the political party you belong."

Yemi Fredricks Ayodele Awodeyi said:

"Ngige has zero political value. Why should anyone has headache for whatever he represents. Let him be Obidient na."

Ademola Shashaeniyan Adejoye said:

"Why is APC troubling Ngige? His support to BAT cannot make him get the required 25% votes in Anambra state. He's not a vote influencer in his state not to talk of the entire south east."

John Offum Edul said:

"He should as a matter of urgency, because you can not be getting money from APC government and be doing otherwise."

2023 elections: Bola Tinubu speaks after his return from London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu assured Nigerians that their hope is now back.

Speaking Thursday night, October 6, in Abuja, Tinubu, who arrived from London a few hours earlier, said he is “back actively.”

“The trip was very good. I enjoyed my break and I am happy to be back in my fatherland. Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform. Nigerians should expect that the help they needed is here," he said.

Source: Legit.ng