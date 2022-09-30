To pacify aggrieved APC members over his campaign team list, Bola Tinubu is set to appoint 2,000 chieftains

The APC presidential candidate is said to have angered many of the party's stakeholders with the initial list

The party's presidential campaign council, however, noted that there is still room for more APC members to join

FCT, Abuja - A report by Punch newspaper indicates that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is planning to include an additional 2,000 members in the newly constituted presidential campaign council of the party.

According to the report, the move was aimed at pacifying APC National Working Committee (NWC) members and state governors who were dissatisfied with the 422-member campaign council.

Tinubu is expected to approve more appointments into the APC presidential campaign council team. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The list of members released by secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, in Abuja, was said to have angered many of the party's chieftains including the party national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and some governors.

When contacted on steps the party and its candidate are taking to address the grievances, the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, said:

“All their nominees will be included. The list was released in two parts. The one we released was the first one. In the coming days, more than 2,000 additional names will be released.”

Demands of the APC NWC to Tinubu, presidential campaign council

Vanguard newspaper reports that the APC NWC had asked Tinubu and the campaign council to among other things, appoint Senator Adamu as deputy chairman of the council.

Others are the APC deputy national chairman (north), Senator Abubakar Kyari as deputy regional coordinating chairman (north) and his counterpart in the south, Hon. Emma Eneukwu as deputy regional coordinating chairman (south).

