Chris Ngige has refused to openly endorse the candidacy of his party's presidential candidate when pressed to do so

According to the minister of Labour, he will only make his position known through the ballot come 2023 election

However, he noted that Bola Tinubu performed incredibly well in Lagos and laid a solid foundation for the state

Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, on Friday appeared to hesitate in endorsing his party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Mr Ngige, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said he will make his choice at the ballot.

Because of Peter Obi, Ngige refuses to endorse Tinubu. Photo credit: Chris Ngige

Source: Twitter

“I’m not active in politics for now because I am facing national assignment,” he said when asked his preferred candidate between the APC’s Tinubu and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

“Both of them are my friends. My choice will be in the ballot box. It is a secret ballot. I shouldn’t tell Nigerians what I would do secretly.”

He however noted that Tinubu performed incredibly well in Lagos and laid “a solid foundation” for the state, an often-used campaign argument made by APC supporters.

When pressed on who he feels will win the 2023 elections, Mr Ngige said the big parties have problems.

“We have problems in APC; PDP has their own. Their own is two times our own. Our own is family disagreements.

“If we get our acts together, my party will sweep.”

