God has not remained quiet over the efforts and commitment of Peter Obi to lead the Nigerian populace, an Abia state-based cleric has said

Pastor Paul Chibuisi said that Obi needs to be given the chance to take Nigerians to the promise land

According to the cleric, the people have suffered for long and there is credible evidence that Peter Obi is the right choice

The lead pastor of the World Deposit Family International in Umuahia, Abia state, Pastor Paul Chibuisi, has described Peter Obi as God's choice for Nigerians.

The Punch reports that Chibuisi while celebrating his priestly ordination and birthday on Sunday, October 2, there is credible evidence why the Labour Party's presidential candidate should be given the opportunity to lead Nigerians.

Peter Obi has been described as God's choice for the Nigerian people.

Source: Twitter

Chibuisi also said that it is also possible that the former governor of Anambra state may not be the ordained spiritual leader in the country.

His words:

“Obi may not be the ordained spiritual leadership of the people, but there is credible evidence that he should be given the chance to govern Nigeria.”

Looking out for the needy at their points of need

Speaking further, Chibuisi warned that God cannot be said to be quiet over the affairs that have brought Obi to the limelight.

He added that even as the north and southwestern regions of the country have produced presidents in the past, it will also be fair for the southeast to have their own chance at doing the same.

Chibuisi said:

“God will not be quiet to be brought into the matter, but considering that the North and the South-West have both produced the president of Nigeria, it is the turn of a man from the east and it should be given to Peter Obi.

“Obi left a credible record throughout his governance in Anambra State. He is the one to govern Nigeria and God’s choice for the country.”

Chibuisi who also used his ordination and birthday celebration to empower widows in the ministry said people in various communities, hospitals, prisons, schools and other key locations would be touched.

He noted:

“God poured out his spirit on the people, hence the many young people prophesying these days in churches."

