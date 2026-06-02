Deadly attack on Chief of Staff's convoy leaves four dead in Anambra

Eyewitnesses recount fierce gun battle during the ambush in Orumba North

Anambra government vows to bring assailants to justice amid security concerns

Anambra state - The Anambra state Government has confirmed a deadly attack on the convoy of the Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Chief Ben Nwankwo.

The attack was said to be carried out along the Amansea–Awa–Ufuma Road in Orumba North Local Government Area.

Soludo’s Chief of Staff Narrowly Escapes Death as Gunmen Attacks Convoy

Source: Twitter

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, May 31, left two police officers and two civilians dead, while the Chief of Staff escaped unharmed. Some other occupants in the convoy reportedly sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire, Vanguard reported.

Anambra: Security ambush leaves casualties

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, who had allegedly positioned themselves in nearby bushes, opened fire as the convoy approached, triggering a fierce gun battle that caused panic in surrounding communities, Punch reported.

The convoy was said to be returning to Awka after an official assignment when it came under attack.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Law Mefor, said the state government was deeply saddened by the attack and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.

In a statement, he said:

“The Anambra State government is shocked by the attack on the convoy of the chief of staff to the governor on Sunday night, May 31, 2026, between 8pm and 9pm at the Orumba North–Awka South borders, while returning from an official assignment.”

He added:

“This was more than an attack on one person. It was an attack on the peace, security, and democratic order of our state.”

Mefor further stated that security agencies have been deployed to track down the assailants, insisting the attack will not derail ongoing efforts to improve security in the state.

Gunmen kill two in Kogi

Previously, Legit.ng reported gunmen invaded the Ayegunle Bunu community, killed two persons, and kidnapped several others in Kogi State.

The armed men blocked the highway linking the town to neighbouring areas in the early hours of Monday, June 1, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng