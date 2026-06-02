Breaking: Gunmen Attack Convoy of Anambra Gov as Soludo's Chief of Staff Narrowly Escapes Death
- Deadly attack on Chief of Staff's convoy leaves four dead in Anambra
- Eyewitnesses recount fierce gun battle during the ambush in Orumba North
- Anambra government vows to bring assailants to justice amid security concerns
Anambra state - The Anambra state Government has confirmed a deadly attack on the convoy of the Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Chief Ben Nwankwo.
The attack was said to be carried out along the Amansea–Awa–Ufuma Road in Orumba North Local Government Area.
The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, May 31, left two police officers and two civilians dead, while the Chief of Staff escaped unharmed. Some other occupants in the convoy reportedly sustained injuries during the exchange of gunfire, Vanguard reported.
Anambra: Security ambush leaves casualties
Eyewitnesses said the attackers, who had allegedly positioned themselves in nearby bushes, opened fire as the convoy approached, triggering a fierce gun battle that caused panic in surrounding communities, Punch reported.
The convoy was said to be returning to Awka after an official assignment when it came under attack.
Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Law Mefor, said the state government was deeply saddened by the attack and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.
In a statement, he said:
“The Anambra State government is shocked by the attack on the convoy of the chief of staff to the governor on Sunday night, May 31, 2026, between 8pm and 9pm at the Orumba North–Awka South borders, while returning from an official assignment.”
He added:
“This was more than an attack on one person. It was an attack on the peace, security, and democratic order of our state.”
Mefor further stated that security agencies have been deployed to track down the assailants, insisting the attack will not derail ongoing efforts to improve security in the state.
Gunmen kill two in Kogi
Previously, Legit.ng reported gunmen invaded the Ayegunle Bunu community, killed two persons, and kidnapped several others in Kogi State.
The armed men blocked the highway linking the town to neighbouring areas in the early hours of Monday, June 1, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944