Nigerian youths have been told that the pathway to attaining political power is through understanding, participation, and political will

The number four citizen in Nigeria and Speaker of the green chamber of the national assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila made this known during the week

He stated that Nigeria at present this a radical leader with the will, character, and capacity to lead the nation to the attainment of its goals

FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has acknowledged that Nigerian youths feel excluded and marginalised in the leadership affairs of Nigeria, Punch reported.

The 60-year-old lawmaker made this known on Monday at the Legislative Mentorship Initiative in Abuja.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerian youths to participate in politics if they truly want to be involved in decision-making. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Twitter

Gbajabiamila who spoke on the topic ‘Youth Leadership and the Future of Democracy: Harnessing the Power of Young People in Nigeria,’ said young Nigeriana can attain political power to address the change that they desire if only they follow the path towards attainment out rightly.

He said Nigerian youths must have an understanding of the political practice, and participate in the process to attain their goals.

Gbajabiamila said:

"We aim to involve more young people and direct their energies into something tangible contributions to good governance and national development.”

“Whatever happens, Nigeria desperately needs leaders with the capacity and character to manage change. The consequences of the changes happening in our world today will depend on how we respond, the decisions we make, and the ideas we choose to invest in."

