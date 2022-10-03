The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been on strike for eight months sparking outrage in the country

The outrage was further heightened when the minister of education's name was listed as one of those to receive national honours

Nigerians students say the plan to honour the minister is an insult to all their members nationwide and abroad

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has kicked against the national honour expected to be conferred on Adamu Adamu, minister of education.

The minister is to be honoured with Commander of the Order of Niger by President Muhammadu Buhari at a ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, October 11.

President Buhari is expected to decorate hundreds of Nigerians for national honours soon. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Reacting in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, October 3, Giwa Temitope, NANS spokesperson, condemned the move.

Part of the statement read:

“It constitutes an insult to the collective intelligence of Nigerian students both home and in the diaspora that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu under whose nose University students have been home for close to 8 months is to be awarded the National Honours of Commander of the Order of Niger.

“This singular act of the Buhari’s administration is a clear pointer to the fact that Nigerian students have been taken for a ride. And, we see this as the final straw that breaks the back of the camel of Buhari’s much-touted integrity.

“Over the years, successive administrations in the country have shown to the Nigerian people that the National Honours is more of recognition of patronage than recognition of excellence. But, Maj. Gen. Buhari (rtd.) has taken a step further to show to the mass of Nigerian students that we are not on the priority list of the administration.

“It is so unfortunate that a country which offered so much in hope and possibilities at independence has today become a land of suffering, insecurity and near hopelessness signposted by youth unemployment and an underfunded educational sector.”

