A Nigerian lady who attended Covenant University shared how she struggled academically before she could graduate

She shared how she started with 1.5 GPA as she revealed with the class of degree she finally graduated with

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many took to the comments to celebrate the lady on her current achievement

A Covenant University graduate, Runo Adaware, shared how she struggled academically before she could bag a degree.

The graduate of international relations started with a grade point average of 1.5.

Covenant University Graduate Who Started with 1.5 GPA Shares How She Struggled to Bag Degree

Source: UGC

Covenant University graduate shares academic struggle

On her LinkedIn page, Runo Adaware recounted how she ended up with a second-class lower degree.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"A 1.5 GPA AND SECOND CLASS LOWER LATER……😭🙏 Last week, I had the privilege of returning to Covenant University, this time not as a student sitting in a lecture room, but as a speaker at the Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) Week.

"It was honestly one of those full-circle moments that made me stop and reflect on how far God has brought me. As I stood in front of the students, the first question on one of my slides was simple: “Can anyone guess my first-ever GPA?”

"The answers started coming immediately. 3.5., 3.0, 2.8. I smiled and kept telling them to go lower. Eventually, someone said 1.5. And that was much closer to the truth.

"What many people don’t know is that my university journey was far from perfect. I struggled academically, had multiple carryovers, and spent a lot of time wondering what the future would look like for me. By the time I eventually graduated with a Second Class Lower, I knew I wasn’t leaving school with the kind of result that automatically opened doors. At some point, I had to accept a difficult reality: I would need to create opportunities for myself.

"That realization changed everything. Instead of focusing on what I didn’t have, I started paying attention to what I could build. I began learning digital skills, taking online courses, volunteering, creating content, experimenting with different opportunities, and slowly building experience one step at a time.

"None of it happened overnight. There was no magical breakthrough moment, There was just a decision to keep showing up, keep learning, and keep improving. Looking back now, it’s incredible to think that the same student who once worried about whether she would ever stand out was invited back to speak to students from the very department she graduated from.

"Not because I had the highest CGPA, Not because I had everything figured out. But because I learned that your result may influence your starting point, but it does not have the final say on how far you can go."

Covenant University Graduate Who Started with 1.5 GPA Shares How She Struggled to Bag Degree

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng