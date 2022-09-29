The Labour Party has released account details for its supporters and well-wishers to donate money to the campaign ahead of the 2023 general election.

The release of the account details by the party comes barely 24 hours after the official commencement of campaign activities as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a simple tweet made at 10.42 pm on Thursday, September 29, the Labour Party shared an e-banner containing details of the account for the party.

Labour Party has released an account detail for donations to fund its campaign activities. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

The e-banner was posted on the party's verified account with a message we said:

"We move! #PeterObiForPresident2023."

Details, as shared by the party, said:

"Labour Party Fund Raising Account, Zenith Bank, 1225832294. Labour Party Campaign Account."

Nigerians react to the information by Labour Party

Reacting to the party's campaign account details released on Twitter, Nigerians across the micro-blogging site have started making donations to the Labour Party.

Ola Adekunle who showed evidence of N10,000 donation he made to the account made a short tweet saying, "the best investment."

Another donor to the party's campaign activities, Sir Jones said:

"The Obi way!!!"

However, Jones in his donation issued a strong warning to the Labour Party over the judicious use of his money,

In the description while he made the transfer through his bank app, Jone said,:

"Better no play with my money."

Ooni of Ife commends Peter Obi's plan to rescue Nigeria, prays for Labour Party's presidential candidate

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party had been commended for his interest in youth development and capacity building.

The former governor of Anambra state received a commendation from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi II.

According to the southwest monarch, youth development must be key to every leader's plan for nation-building.

Another Obidient march? Peter Obi's supporters release details of 'Mother of All' rally in Lagos

Supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, are set to hold a rally in Lagos state.

The team lead for the supporters said the rally will take place in three different locations across the state.

According to the lead, relevant security agencies across the country have been notified about the rally through the appropriate channel.

