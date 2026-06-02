Taiwo Awoniyi has confirmed he turned down a Super Eagles invitation for the Unity Cup and June friendlies

The Nottingham Forest striker says personal reasons influenced his decision

Awoniyi also opened up on his future as he enters the final year of his contract at Forest

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has explained why he will not be part of Nigeria's squad for the just-concluded Unity Cup and the upcoming international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

The Nottingham Forest forward was one of the notable absentees when head coach Eric Chelle unveiled his squads for the matches despite the striker's return to fitness and form in England.

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates scoring with teammates Ola Aina and Dan Ndoye against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria won the Unity Cup in London, a four-nation invitational tournament involving Jamaica, Zimbabwe and India, after dispatching the Warriors and Reggae Boyz to defend the title.

Following the competition, the three-time African champions will face Poland and Portugal in high-profile international friendlies as preparations continue ahead of future competitive fixtures.

Awoniyi's omission generated discussion among supporters, especially given his recent performances and experience at the international level. However, the striker has now clarified that his absence was not due to injury or a technical decision by the coaching crew.

Awoniyi confirms he declined invitation

The former Union Berlin star disclosed in an interview with SportsBoom that he had discussions with Chelle before the squad announcement and ultimately decided not to honour the invitation.

Awoniyi revealed that personal matters required his attention, prompting him to withdraw from consideration for the matches.

"I was supposed to be in the Super Eagles camp, but I opted out because of personal reasons I have to attend to," Awoniyi said.

While he did not elaborate on the nature of those personal commitments, the striker expressed confidence in the quality available within the national team setup.

"We have lots of talents in the Super Eagles, so for me, everyone that is in the team for the June friendlies is as good as me, just as I'm as good as them," he concluded.

His comments highlight the increasing competition for places in Nigeria's squad, with several forwards making strong cases for selection in recent months.

Long absence from the national team

Awoniyi has not featured regularly for the Super Eagles in recent years despite remaining active at the club level.

His most recent appearance came in October 2024 when he came off the bench in Nigeria's narrow 1-0 victory over Libya during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Taiwo Awoniyi playing for Nigeria at AFCON 2021 football against Egypt in Garoua in January 2022. Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO

Source: Getty Images

Prior to that outing, his last involvement had been in the 1-1 draw against Lesotho in Uyo during Nigeria's unsuccessful qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 28-year-old has also missed the last two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, a situation that has limited his opportunities to establish himself as a regular starter for the national team.

With Nigeria preparing for future competitive assignments, the upcoming friendlies would have presented another chance for the striker to strengthen his claim for a return to the squad.

However, Awoniyi opted to step aside and focus on matters away from football.

Striker speaks on Nottingham Forest future

Away from international football, Awoniyi is approaching an important stage of his club career.

The Nigerian forward, who scored against Chelsea in May, will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Nottingham Forest this month, fuelling speculation over his long-term future at the City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi heads the ball to score against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on May 2026. Photo by Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Since arriving from Union Berlin in June 2022 for a club-record fee, Awoniyi has become a familiar figure at Forest, making 103 appearances and scoring 23 goals across all competitions, per FotMob.

His time in England has not been without challenges, as recurring injuries have interrupted several promising periods and affected his consistency.

Despite those setbacks, the striker remains appreciative of the support he has received from the club and supporters.

"Four years in the Premier League has been a dream for the club and me," Awoniyi added.

"The club has shown faith in me when I was down, so we will see what happens next."

"My family and I are settled here in Nottingham, a great city. Next season, we will be better."

The comments suggest the former Liverpool player remains committed to helping Forest progress, although uncertainty surrounding his contract means transfer speculation is likely to continue throughout the summer.

For now, Awoniyi's focus appears to be on resolving his personal commitments and preparing for another demanding Premier League campaign while keeping the door open for a future return to the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles suffer Osimhen and Lookman setback

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles head coach the for Nigeria's upcoming international friendlies against Poland and Portugal.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Poland in Warsaw before travelling to Leiria to take on former European champions Portugal. Both Osimhen and Lookman were initially included in Chelle's squad for the matches before their withdrawals were confirmed.

Source: Legit.ng