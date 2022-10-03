PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is set to attend four different events in the United States of America in October.

Obi is expected in Michigan on Monday, October 3, to speak on Nigerian in Diaspora and Capacity Building. The event is expected to take place at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Centre on Michigan Avenue.

Details of the events were shared by a former secretary to the state government of Anambra state, Oseloka Obaze, on his Twitter account.

According to the e-flyers shared by Obaze, the Labour party's flag bearer will also be attending another event on Tuesday, October 4, in Dallas, Texas.

The second event which will be attended by Obi is themed, 'The Role of Nigerian Diaspora in Civic Development in Nigeria and it is organised by the New Nigeria Initiave USA.

The third event, 'A Conversation with Nigerian Presidential Candidate', will take place Klarman Hall, Harvard Business School, by 6 pm on Wednesday, October 5.

In the fourth event, Obi will be speaking in a lecture series on 'The Role of Nigerians in Diaspora and Nation Building'.

This particular event will also take place in Boston on Wednesday, October 5.

