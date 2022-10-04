Peter Obi, the bannerman of the Labour Party has pledged to improve the power sector if elected president

He stated this in Michigan, the United States while addressing Nigerians leaving in the area

The former Anambra state governor also reveals plan to cut the cost of governance to help clear the debt profile of Nigeria

United States, Michigan - The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi is not slowing down one bit as he has continued to show commitment to his promises ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

As reported by Punch, the former Anambra state governor on Monday, October 3 official unveiled his plans on wiping out Nigeria's debt profile.

Peter Obi says his administration will reduce the cost of governance if elected president in 2023. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He presented it while speaking to Nigerians in Michigan, the United States on the theme ‘Nigeria Diaspora and Capacity Building’.

According to a statement issued by the Obi-Datti Media office, Obi said if elected, his administration will cut down expenses of governance.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“We shall pursue a drastic reduction in the cost of governance and corruption; Improve ease of doing business to attract FDI to jumpstart industrialization and when borrowing is unavoidable, it will be strictly for regenerative purposes and production."

Peter Obi vows to improve energy distribution

Similarly, Peter Obi pledged that his administration will place priority on the power sector so as to boost private businesses and boost the economic functionality of Nigeria.

He said generating power and distributing power will stand as one of the main agendas of his administration for the best interest of allowing private businesses to thrive and also encourage more investors

He said:

“We will, therefore, vigorously pursue the liberalization of the transmission infrastructure in addition to a robust power mix- embedded power and renewable energy.”

Obi further appreciated the youths and encouraged them to be more resilient.

He said:

“The journey to rescue Nigeria could not have gained momentum without the proactive role of our youth. I salute them.

“The race is far from over; the campaigning has only just started. Yet I am confident that given their resilience, they will stay the course.”

2023 election: Atiku's ally hails Obi supporters

Meanwhile, on Saturday, October 1, supporters of Peter Obi, the Labor Party's 2023 presidential candidate, took to the streets of many states across the country.

After seeing photos and videos showing the large turnout, Reno Omokri was impressed and hailed the movement.

The PDP supporter noted that Obidient rallies were amazing and should not be belittled by anyone.

Source: Legit.ng