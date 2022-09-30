Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party has been described as someone who is committed to solving Nigeria's growing challenges

This description of Atiku was given to Nigerians by a former lawmaker of the National Assembly, Dino Melaye

Melaye said Nigeria is extremely sick and is like a car driven by a drunken driver who has no idea of what he is doing

Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker who represented Kogi West senatorial district in the Eighth Senate has said that Nigeria is like a car being driven by a drunk driver.

Speaking on Channels Television Politics Today which was monitored by Legit.ng, the staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), warned that no part of the country is safe from challenges.

Dino Melaye has said that Nigeria is on auto-pilot and can only be salvaged by Atiku Abubakar. Photo: Legit.ng

Describing the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar as a problem solver, Melaye assured citizens that the former vice president of the country has all the experience needed to put Nigeria on the desired path.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Atiku is a celebrated problem solver. What I am saying is that he has the competence and the capacity to solve the problems because he understands the problems.

"He knows this country in and out, having being vice president and a very celebrated one at that."

Challenges faced by Nigerians

Melaye also noted that some of the postulations which have been made by Atiku show that he is the most experienced of all the candidates contesting the 2023 presidential election.

He further alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress has dealt with Nigerians by dumping arrays of challenges on the nation.

He said:

“We are in an outrageous calamitous situation, where no part of our national life is working. Today there is no security not to talk of welfare.

"We are in a very precarious situation that Nigeria is extremely sick; it is like a car being driven by a drink driver. No part of this country is safe.”

Full list: 15 influential government officials who planned 2022 Independence Day celebration

As with the nation's custom, October 1, of every year is an opportunity for Nigeria to reflect on its colonial days and what life has become for many of its citizens across the country.

The day comes with several activities with citizens joining the leadership of the country to take some time out to celebrate hurdles scaled through and achievements and downtimes of Nigeria since 1960 when the country gained independence from her British colonial masters.

On this day every year, the key activities to mark the Independence Day celebration are usually kicked off by the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The day is also usually declared a public holiday by the Federal government.

Governor Zulum, Sanusi, Falana, Buni to be honoured on Independence week

In other news the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum alongside former emir of Kano state Muhammadu Sanusi II will be honoured by President Buhari on Independence Day.

The individuals have been billed to receive an honorary award of excellence from Our Nigeria News magazine.

The award ceremony is slated for Friday, October 7 at the prestigious International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Source: Legit.ng