Nigerians have been assured of a good level of development should the ruling party retains power in the 2023 presidential election

The assurance was given to Nigerians by the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, September 28

According to Tinubu, he would work with his running mate to ensure that the country gets to its desired future

The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to lead Nigeria and her people to the best future.

Tinubu said he will work with his running mate, Kashim Shettima will work to ensure that the people of the country get to live their full potential in life.

Tinubu has assured that Nigeria would reach its potential in his administration. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that a statement released by Tinubu on Wednesday, September 28, said that as the party begins its 2023 campaign across states of the nation, he and his running mate are out to serve Nigerians.

He said:

“Today marks the commencement of the 2023 presidential campaign across the country. I invite all Nigerians to join me and His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima on this exciting and important journey as we set our shared vision of renewed hope for the people of our dear country, Nigeria.

“We will, in the weeks and months ahead, be taking our dream of a functional, safe, secure, and prosperous Nigeria to every part of Nigeria and we will continue to put forward our plan to lead this country towards its best future."

Also noting that Nigeria stands on a threshold of history, Tinubu said like every nation in the world, Nigeria is facing a series of challenges.

He added:

"Some have been of our own making, others, the consequences of factors well beyond the control of any Nigerian. However, one thing remains certain - we cannot afford to get this one wrong.

“I am prepared and ready, with my running mate, to provide the leadership that will inspire our country to greater glory with new thinking, innovative ideas, and vision.”

