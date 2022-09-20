Some of Nigeria's prominent figures will be honoured in Abuja for their illustrious achievements and career over the years at the Our Nigeria News magazine award

The likes of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, and Muhammadu Sanusi II former emir of Kano will be honoured with an award of excellence

President Muhammadu Buhari has been billed to grace the event as the special guest of honour

FCT, Abuja - The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum alongside former emir of Kano state Muhammadu Sanusi II has been billed to receive an honorary award of excellence from Our Nigeria News magazine.

The award ceremony is slated for Saturday, October 1 at the prestigious Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel in Abuja, the nation's capital.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the organisers confirmed the attendance of President Muhammadu Buhari as the special guest of honour, the FCT minister, Muhammed Musa Bello as the chief host, Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna state, Ambassador Tukur Yusuf Buratai and a host of other top dignitaries billed to be in attendance.

The event is organised to appreciate and celebrate Nigerians who have proven to be of esteem service to the development of the country in their various field of life as well as to celebrate their illustrious achievements and career over the years.

At the event the ex-emir of Kano state, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi will be received the honorary award of excellence as "Man of the Year", while Governor Zulum will receive the honorary prize for "Governor of the year"

Meanwhile, other major recipients of an honorary award include, Governor Mai Bala Buni who has been named "Politician of the year".

Human right activist and senior advocate, Femi Falana is billed to accept the prize for "Legal Luminary of the year", while Dr Hamza Al-Mustapha former chief security officer to the late military junta, Sani Abacha will go home with the "Icon of National Unity and Patriotism".

Others are Maryam Umar (Ability in Disability Award), the executive director of Nigeria midstream and downstream petroleum regulatory authority Dr Zainab Gobir is to receive the Excellence Award in financial management, Dr Bokoji Isa (Chiroma Aska Gombe) a board trustee member of the national association of Nigeria traditional medicine practitioners to receive General Excellence Award in traditional medicine.

