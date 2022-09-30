As with the nation's custom, October 1, of every year is an opportunity for Nigeria to reflect on its colonial days and what life has become for many of its citizens across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The day comes with several activities with citizens joining the leadership of the country to take some time out to celebrate hurdles scaled through and achievements and downtimes of Nigeria since 1960 when the country gained independence from her British colonial masters.

Lai Mohammed and the SGF Boss Mustapha are among those who planned this year's Independence Day celebration. Photo: Federal Ministry of Information

Source: UGC

On this day every year, the key activities to mark the Independence Day celebration are usually kicked off by the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The day is also usually declared a public holiday by the Federal government.

The activities, of course, cannot be carried out without planning and appropriate budgeting to ensure that everything goes right.

For this year's Independence Day celebration, notable government officials including ministers, permanent secretaries and presidential aides are part of the planning committee for the October 1, 2022, activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Guardian reports that these officials were selected as members of the Inter-ministerial committee.

They are expected to cooperate with organisations and persons relevant to the successful execution of the programmes and carry out other assignments as may be required towards the successful implementation of the 62nd Nigeria's Independence Day celebration.

These are the officials below

1. Secretary to the Government of the Federation - Chairman

2. Minister of Information and Culture - Member

3. Minister of Interior - Member

4. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning - Member

5. Minister of Foreign Affairs - Member

6. Minister of Federal Capital Territory Administration - Member

7. Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs - Member

8. National Security Adviser - Member

9. Special Adviser to President on Policy and Coordination- Member

10. Permanent Secretary, State House - Member

11. Permanent Secretary, General Services Office - Member

12. Inspector-General of Police - Member

13. Director-General, Department of State Services - Member

14. Commander, Guards Brigade - Member

15. Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office- Member/ Secretary.

FG declares public holiday to mark Independence day

The federal government on Wednesday, September 28, declared Monday, October 3, a public holiday.

The holiday, according to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, is to mark the nation’s Independence anniversary.

Aregbesola also used the opportunity to assure Nigerians of the government’s commitment to tackling all the challenges facing the nation.

Governor Zulum, Sanusi, Falana, Buni to be honoured on Independence week

In another report, the governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum alongside former emir of Kano state Muhammadu Sanusi II will be honoured on Independence Day.

The individuals have been billed to receive an honorary award of excellence from Our Nigeria News magazine.

The award ceremony is slated for Friday, October 7 at the prestigious International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Source: Legit.ng