Peter Obi has said that having served as Atiku Abubakar's running mate in the 2019 presidential election is no contradiction to his current plan for Nigeria

The former governor of Anambra state also stated that his ideology and beliefs with the PDP's helmsman and maybe other parties' flag bearers might be the same

According to Obi, he is currently focused on solving Nigeria's problem rather than dwelling on the past which is long gone

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that there are no ideological differences between him and Atiku Abubakar. of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Vanguard reports that Obi said this during an Arise Television interview on Wednesday, September 28.

Peter said he cannot continue to dwell in the past.

Speaking on his plan for Nigeria and how it aligns with that of his former principal in the 2019 presidential election, Obi confirmed that in terms of ideologies, both politicians appear to be on the same wavelength.

He, however, stated that the 2023 presidential elections would put before Nigerians an opportunity to choose who they trust between him and Atiku Abubakar to turn the situation of the country around.

His words:

“I have said it before, there is no different ideology between all of us who are running. Our politics has not matured (to a point) where we have different ideologies, beliefs and everything.

“We are at what you can call developmental level. So, there is not much difference. What we are competing today or what Nigerians think is the choice before them now is of all these people promising the same thing, who can we trust? So, what we are selling now is trust. What we are selling now is character."

Obi's position after serving as Atiku's running mate in 2019

Reacting to questions after serving as a running mate to the PDP's presidential candidate in 2019, Obi said it is important that parties involved in the forthcoming elections do not dwell in the past.

Noting that he trusted Atiku at that time to be his running mate, Obi admitted that times have changed and what needed to be done is currently taking place in the political ecosystem.

He added:

“That was yesterday, the past. So, for me, the past is gone. We are dealing with the future. Things have gotten worse. And at this stage, I think we can solve the problem. I don’t want to go into the past."

