The 2023 presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that the sit-at-home order in the southeast cannot continue to be observed by the people in the region

Atiku Abubakar promised that once elected into office as president of Nigeria, he will ensure that all contributory factors to the Biafra agitation in the region are addressed

The former vice president also noted that the continued destruction of peoples businesses for failing to observe the sit-at-home is hurting the region's economic plan

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, September 27, assured that his administration if elected into power will end the growing Biafra agitation in the southeast.

Speaking during his visit to the southeast region, the former vice president said that the continued agitation by some select groups in the southeast region is spiked by feelings of marginalisation which can be tackled effectively.

Atiku Abubakar has promised to end Biafra's agitation in the southeast region. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Premium Times reports that his agenda for the people are focused on rescuing Nigeria from all the challenges bedevilling the nation.

His words:

“We must tackle the feeling of marginalisation which is providing an excuse for the separatist agitations in this zone."

Consequences of sit-at-home in southeast, Nigeria

Reeling out the consequences of sit-at-home to the southeast economy and the nation as a whole, Atiku said the people cannot be liberated by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra destroying their businesses.

In 2021, the leadership of the IPOB declared an every Monday sit-at-home order following the detention of its leader Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the group, the southeast dwellers are also expected to observe the sit-at-home any days Kanu is expected to appear before the court for his trial on treasonable felony.

The order, Legit.ng gathered is aimed at mounting pressure on the Federal Government to release the IPOB leader.

While the group has since cancelled the sit-at-home, many residents of the region continue to observe the order due to fear of attack from members of the group.

But speaking further, Atiku said:

“It is difficult to understand how you liberate a people by destroying their economy. This has to stop and we shall address all political grievances not just by words but by deeds.

“I would like to listen to the specific issues peculiar to this zone, which we need to address as a party and as a government."

