Former Senate president, Senator Ameh Ebute will lead the APC senatorial campaign in Benue South ahead of 2023

The campaign council comprises of eminent All Progressives Congress members drawn from the senatorial district

Party stakeholders say they are focused on delivering victory for the APC in their respective local governments ahead of the polls

Otukpo - The APC 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has announced the appointment of a Central Advisory Council for the Onjeh Campaign Organisation, with Senator Ameh Ebute (former Senate President) as chairman and Barr Musa Ujor Suleiman, as secretary.

A statement issued by Comrade Onjeh on Monday, September 13 also announced the appointment of a 99-member local government advisory council, comprising of eminent All Progressives Congress (APC) members drawn from each of the nine local government areas in the district.

Senator Ameh Ebute has emerged as the chairman of the Central Advisory Council for the Onjeh Campaign Organisation. Photo credit: Onjeh media

Source: Facebook

The statement further noted that Onjeh approved the appointment of a 27-member directorate for his campaign organisation, with Hon. Dave Freedom Ode from Oju local government as Director General, and Hon. Mathias A. Omikpa from Okpokwu local government, as secretary.

In addition, four federal constituency party liaison officers were appointed for each of the four federal constituencies in Benue South, while coordinators and secretaries were equally appointed for each of the nine local governments in the senatorial district.

Comrade Onjeh explained that his campaign organisation decided to decentralize his campaign structure and expand the list of its advisors across Benue South Senatorial District, in recognition of the fact that the votes were actually at the polling units.

He said with the amended Electoral Act currently in place, which is poised to deliver a more credible general election in 2023, it is important for party stakeholders to focus more on delivering victory for the APC in their respective local governments, in the next general elections.

The statement further announced that the inauguration of the Advisory Council and the various hierarchies of the Onjeh Campaign Organization would take place at Otukpo, Benue state, on Tuesday, September 27.

Comrade Onjeh, therefore urged all the appointees of the Onjeh Campaign Organization to be prepared hit the ground running.

Comrade Onjeh, associates visit Prelate-Elect of Methodist Church, Archbishop Oliver Abah

Recall that Comrade Onjeh on Tuesday, August 20 paid a congratulatory visit to the Prelate-Elect of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Archbishop Oliver Abah, at his private residence in Otukpo, Benue state.

Onjeh and his team were received by Archbishop Abah, in company of other eminent Bishops of the Methodist Church of Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, Onjeh said he received the news of Archbishop Abah's emergence as the Prelate-Elect of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, with great delight.

Eid-el-kabir: Comrade Onjeh felicitates with Muslim Ummah

In July, Comrade Onjeh felicitated with the Muslim Ummah of Benue South and the whole of Nigeria, on the special occasion of Eid-El-Kabir.

According to a statement by Onjeh's spokesman, Prince Maxwell Ogiri, the senatorial candidate of the APC also donated N1million cash to the Central Mosque, Otukpo as part of his contribution to the celebrations.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to be always mindful of the significance of the occasion, which includes total faith in the Almighty Allah and a disposition to make costly sacrifices in obedience to God and for the advancement of mankind.

Source: Legit.ng