Comrade Daniel Onjeh has expressed his sympathy to the people of Igede over the killings in their domain in recent times

Comrade Onjeh said he was is in profound grief with the families of the two victims that were killed by the attack

The APC chieftain emphasized the need to prioritize addressing the acute infrastructural deficits across Benue South

Otukpo - The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has expressed his deep condolences to the people of Igede over the unfortunate killings in the area recently.

Legit.ng gathered that two of their kinsmen were killed last week by suspected kidnapers, along the Otukpo Obarike Ito-Oju federal highway, between Ijegwu and Opirikwu settlements in Obi local government area of Benue state.

Comrade Onjeh has condemned the recent killings in Igede land. Photo credit: Onjeh campaign organisation

Source: Facebook

A statement signed by the director of media for the Onjeh Campaign Organization, Hon. Maxwell Ogiri, says Comrade Onjeh is in profound grief with the families of Bernard Okolo and Stephen Ikong, the two victims that were slain in the dastardly attack.

He equally sympathized with the four other victims that were kidnapped during the incident, although later released.

Describing kidnapping and random gunmen raids on communities as recurring tragedies in Benue South in recent years, Comrade Onjeh expressed the view that the recent incident at Obi Local Government further emphasizes the need to prioritize addressing the acute infrastructural deficits across Benue South.

He added that all the roads leading into, and out of Obi and Oju local governments, the homeland of the Igedes, have long degenerated to death traps and safe havens for kidnappers and armed robbers.

Comrade Onjeh prayed that God should grant eternal reprieve to the souls of the deceased victims, and also console the families and loved ones that they left behind.

Source: Legit.ng