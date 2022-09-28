The families of Hon. Bala Ali, a lawmaker at the Bauchi state parliament, is currently going through tough times

Hon Ali was confirmed to have lost his eldest son to the hands of kidnappers who abducted him for days before killing him

Meanwhile, there has been no word from the police to confirm if investigations are ongoing to nab the culprits

A lawmaker at the Bauchi state parliament, Hon. Bala Ali representing Dass Constituency has lost his eldest son at the hands of some unknown gunmen, the Leadership newspaper reported.

The demise of his son was made known via a statement issued by the parliament on Wednesday, September 28.

The Bauchi state police command is yet to state their position or issue a statement about the tragic incident. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

During the plenary session, the deputy speaker, Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule said the tragic incident was called to their notice on Tuesday, September 27.

Making the announcement under personal explanation, Hon. Ado Wakili described the incident as a tragic one as he called on other lawmakers to continually intercede for the bereaved family in prayers.

How Ali's son was kidnapped - Bauchi lawmaker

Hon. Baballe Abubakar Dambam representing the Dambam/Zagaya/Jalam Constituency, recounted how Ali's eldest son was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen some days back.

Dambam revealed that Dambam's son was in the den of the kidnappers for several days before he was finally killed.

Meanwhile, Dambam also disclosed that the funeral prayers of the deceased has been conducted as he continued to express shock over the incident.

However, the deputy speaker during the plenary proposed that a special prayer should be conducted in honour of the deceased.

Similarly, a condolence visit will be embarked upon by all members of the Bauchi state parliament to comfort the bereaved family of the deceased.

Source: Legit.ng