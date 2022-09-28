Nigeria, especially Lagos state, has lost one of the rare gems in the business industry, in the person of Laolu Martins

Martins, the co-founder of Bukka Hut, a top fast-food chain, has been announced dead by his family

In a statement released by the family on Wednesday, September 28, it was confirmed that the business mogul died on Tuesday, September 27

Sources have it that the deceased was in the banking industry for not less than 21 years where he garnered a lot of experience before moving into his private business

Lagos - Laolu Martins, one of the co-founders of Bukka Hut, a leading fast-food chain in Nigeria, has been confirmed dead.

Martins' death which took place on Tuesday, September 27, was announced in a statement released by his bereaved family on Wednesday, September 28, Leadership reports.

Martins was said to have died on Tuesday, September 27 (Photo: The Will)

Source: UGC

The statement read:

“We hereby solicit the support and understanding of everyone as the family grieves the loss of our beloved Laolu in our privacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Our kind request is that you support the family – wife, children, aged mother and father and his siblings with your prayers at this difficult time.

“Further announcements will be made by the family."

The deceased is a top-notch banker with more than 21 years of experience in investment banking, corporate banking, stockbroking, asset management, and pension fund management.

He is said to have begun his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers as far back as 1999.

Tears as gunmen shoot popular businessman dead 1 week to wedding

Meanwhile, gunmen had shot dead Issac Nnaemeka Chukwu, a businessman based in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, one week to his wedding.

Chukwu who was popularly known as Ochudo and dealt in provisions was allegedly killed by suspected assassins in Abakaliki, the state capital on Monday night, April 11.

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased hailed from Enyibichiri Alike community in the Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state.

Chukwu, according to a relative, had concluded arrangements for his wedding to his fiancée, Favour Chioma, who was with him when the gunmen killed him.

The relative who quoted the fiancée said Chukwu was shot at night after closing one of his shops.

Source: Legit.ng