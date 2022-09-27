The Nigerian police force is set to prosecute and arraign notorious kidnapper, John Ewa, and his accomplice

It was gathered that the suspects have been involved in a series of high-profile kidnappings for almost a decade

The identities of these Ewa's accomplice were also revealed by the Bayelsa state police command

Bayelsa, Yenagoa - The Bayelsa state Police Command has released the names of the suspected accomplices of the Abuja-based kidnap kingpin, John Ewa, Punch reported.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ewa was paraded at the police command alongside three other suspects.

The Bayelsa state police command revealed the identity of John Ewa's gang members. Photo: Enem Idio

However, ten other accomplices were also arrested and paraded by the police for alleged offenses of abduction, cultism, murder, armed robberies, and a host of other allegations.

The names of the accomplices of John Ewa are Emmanuel Angase, Innocent Kingsley, and Timi Werikumo who were all paraded alongside Ewa.

Giving an account of their offense, the state police commissioner, Ben Okolo said they were involved in the abduction of Akeem Olushola on December 8, 2020, and Danjuma Emeje on June 30, 2022.

He, however, revealed that one of the suspects, Gbalipre Gamage is currently on the run while all others were captured through a thorough investigation.

Okola revealed that the suspects have carried out ten successful high-profile abduction cases within the last seven years.

He said:

“On December 8, 2020, one Akeeb Olushola, 48, the manager of a new generation bank was kidnapped at his residence at Old Commissioners Quarters, Opolo. He was released on December 12 after paying a ransom of N80m.

“Similarly, Danjuma Omeje, 41, the manager of a new generation bank in Yenagoa was kidnapped at his residence at Okaka, Yenagoa, on July 30, 2022. He was released on July 14, 2022, after paying a ransom of N60m – N30m cash and US dollar equivalence of N30m.”

Notorious abductor, Ewa makes full confession

Okolo also revealed that Ewa confessed to the allegation leveled against him and also gave up the names of his victims who are Olushola, Nancy Keme Dickson back in 2015, Chinonso Eze, and other Igbo businessmen.

Meanwhile, the police said they are still in the investigation phase and promised that the alleged will be prosecuted and arraigned before the court of law for justice to be served.

When asked if the allegations leveled against him were true, Ewa acknowledged it but denied knowing that his gang members were also abductors like himself.

He also confessed that he gave up the lead to his gang members on how they can track their victims (Omeje).

Ewa said:

“We were just driving and I showed them. I said, ‘This is my former boss’ house’. That was it."

The sum of N1.5m and N3.5m were received from the families of Olushola and Omeje by the suspects.

