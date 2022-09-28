A police station was brutally attacked by some gunmen in the Ibarapa north local government recently

The gunmen killed the Divisional Crime Officer and a suspect who was in detention in the police facility

The Divisional Police Officer, an inspector and some suspects are reportedly fighting to save their lives after the attack

Igangan - Unknown gunmen, on Tuesday, September 28 attacked Igangan police station in Ibarapa north local government area of Oyo state, killing a Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, and a suspect who was in detention.

Vanguard newspaper quoted a top police officer as saying said the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, an inspector and some suspects were on a danger list as a result of gunshot wounds.

Governor Seyi Makinde-led government is yet to react to the attack in its domain. Photo credit: Oyo state government

Source: Facebook

When contacted this morning, the Oyo state police command spokesman, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident and said:

“The commissioner of police is on his way to the place. We are already in Oke Ogun as we speak. I will get back to you when we get there.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Igangan's links to the Yoruba agitators revealed

According to Sahara Reporters, Igangan is where the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, evicted a Fulani leader, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir and his people.

APC chieftain laments over killings in Benue state

On his part, the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has expressed his deep condolences to the people of Igede over the unfortunate killings in the area recently.

Two people in the area were killed last week by suspected kidnappers,.

In a statement signed by his pokesman, Hon. Maxwell Ogiri, says Comrade Onjeh is in profound grief with the families of Bernard Okolo and Stephen Ikong, the two victims that were slain in the dastardly attack.

2023: Nigerian politicians rush to by bulletproof vehicles

Meanwhile, to protect themselves for harm, Nigerian politicians have started making orders for bulletproof vehicles ahead of the 2023 polls.

Dealers and suppliers have confirmed the surge in demands by the politicians as they prepare for the elections.

The use of armoured vehicles across Nigeria is regulated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Source: Legit.ng