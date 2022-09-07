A top APC chieftain, Henry Gotip, on Wednesday, September 7, found himself in the den of kidnappers

Gotip, the chairman of the Kanke Local Government Council of Plateau state, was said to have been abducted by gunmen on Wednesday

The northern politician was taken to an unknown location by the gunmen who invaded his private residence in Kwang, Jos North LGA

Plateau - The chairman of Kanke Local Government Council of Plateau state, Henry Gotip, has been abducted by some gunmen.

Punch reports that Gotip was kidnapped at his residence at Kwang in Jos North Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Wednesday, September 7.

Henry Gotip was kidnapped in his house (Photo: ClusterChannel)

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the armed criminals invaded Gotip's house after shooting sporadically to scare off residents and security guards and afterward whisked him to an unknown destination.

While the politician's family members are yet to hear from the kidnappers, the incident has been confirmed by the police command in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The spokesman of the command, Alfred Alabo, a tactical team to search for him and ensure his safe return has been dispatched.

His words:

“The Police Commissioner is on top of the situation as he has sent a team of police officers to the area who are working in collaboration with the vigilante to rescue the council chairman.”

Gotip, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who emerged victorious from the Plateau local government election in 2021, is also the state’s secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria.

Prominent APC chieftain kidnapped by suspected herders escape from captivity

Meanwhile, the APC chairman of ward 9 in Orhionmwon local government of Edo State, Godwin Aigbogun who was abducted by suspected herders had escaped from captivity.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the abductors had initially requested a N5million ransom for his freedom.

Aigbogun was said to have been kidnapped by the suspected herders on Monday, July 18 on his way back from his home town Ologbo-nugu where he owned a farm.

Edo APC confirms Aigbogun escape

The publicity secretary of the APC in Edo state, Barrister Peter Uwadiae who confirmed the escape disclosed that Mr. Aigbogun is safe and now with his family.

Source: Legit.ng