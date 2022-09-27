The Peoples Democratic Party flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has taken the campaign to the southeast, a few months before the 2023 general elections

The former vice president on Tuesday arrived in Enugu state and was received by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as confirmed via a post on his Facebook page

Barring any last-minute change, the Presidential candidate of the PDP, and his running mate, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, will be meeting with party stakeholders in Enugu today

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday arrived in Enugu state for a meeting with party stakeholders in the South-East, The Punch reported.

Atiku made this known via a post shared on his Facebook page, on Tuesday, September 27, adding that he felt “great” about his arrival.

Atiku arrives Enugu to meet PDP stakeholders. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

He also shared pictures of his arrival, where the state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, welcomed him as well as other party faithful.

Atiku wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I’m excited and very pleased with the PDP in the SouthEast. I most especially thank Governor Ugwuanyi for the superb preparation. Today, I saw a firm commitment to keep the PDP strong and united. -AA #AtikuInEnugu."

Nigerians react

Nigerians on the Facebook page of the PDP flagbearer reacted to the development.

Bayero Zubair Dundubus wrote:

"We really appreciate your efforts."

Bishop Adamu-Chitumu wrote:

"So "oga W" has bitten the dust!!

"Ortom and Ugwanyi in 1 day; waiting for Makinde and co !!

Raph Jonah said:

"Atiku is coming."

Solomon Ukpakon Osayande queried:

"Are they not ipob again?."

Atiku speaks after Wike's revelations, reveals how PDP will win in 2023

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says the crisis currently rocking the main opposition party is a family feud which will be resolved soon.

The former vice president said this while speaking at the 35th-anniversary celebration of Akwa Ibom state held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, September 23.

He described what is going on in PDP as a political disagreement and not a war of attrition.

PDP crisis: Saraki breaks silence on Atiku-Wike's saga, reveals presidential candidate he is supporting

Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has explained why he has been silent on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP has been in turmoil since former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar was elected as the standard bearer of the major opposition party.

Despite several meetings to resolve the impasse, acrimony lingers in the party.

Source: Legit.ng