It is a few months before the 2023 general elections and the crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party is far from over

In fact, after Governor Nyesom Wike spilt some hard truth about the party's presidential primaries through to the emergence of Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, more party chieftains have begun to take their stand and choose their preferred follower

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has maintained that Atiku Abubakar is the best man for the job come 2023 while noting he has been working silently for the PDP all through the saga

Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has explained why he has been silent on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP has been in turmoil since former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar was elected as the standard bearer of the major opposition party.

Saraki speaks on the crisis rocking the PDP. Photo credit: Bukola Saraki

Despite several meetings to resolve the impasse, acrimony lingers in the party.

Saraki speaks on the matter for the first time

Speaking for the first time on the crisis, the former senate president said he has been “working silently behind the scene”, The Cable reported.

Saraki said:

“I just returned from my annual vacation and went straight to Akwa Ibom to join the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

“As I moved around the country in the past few days, I got the feeling that many people are concerned over my seeming silence on recent developments in our party, the PDP.

“My response is that there are times to speak and be heard and there are times when working silently behind the scene is more productive. This is such a time.”

Saraki says Atiku is the best man for the job in 2023

The former presidential hopeful added that Atiku is the best option for Nigerians in 2023.

Atiku speaks after Wike's revelations, reveals how PDP will win in 2023

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says the crisis currently rocking the main opposition party is a family feud which will be resolved soon.

The former vice president said this while speaking at the 35th-anniversary celebration of Akwa Ibom state held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, September 23.

He described what is going on in PDP as a political disagreement and not a war of attrition.

Wike reveals how Ayu worked against his emergence as PDP presidential candidate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike alleged that Ayu worked against his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.

The Rivers state governor alleged that Ayu called many presidential aspirants to withdraw for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who eventually won the PDP's ticket.

He mentioned some of those contacted to withdraw for Atiku as Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, his Sokoto counterpart Aminu Tambuwal and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

