There is an unconfirmed claim that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is in London with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Both politicians, according to a post by Joe Igbokwe on Monday, September 26, are having alliance talks ahead of 2023

As Igbokwe put in his post on Facebook, for the good of the commonwealth, the presidency should go to the south

Joe Igbokwe, an appointee of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a stalwart of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential ambition, has disclosed that Governor Nyesom Wike met with Jagaban in London recently.

Igbokwe made this known in a Facebook post he made on Monday, September 26.

Tinubu, Wike's alleged mission in London

He noted that the reason Wike met Tinubu in London is to strengthen alliance talks.

Igbokwe captioned his post with these words:

"For the good of the commonwealth, presidency goes to the south."

